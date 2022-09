2001-2011

While the twosome spent nearly every weekday together for a decade, they didn’t bond much off screen.

“Regis had a mandate: Absolutely no talking off-camera,” Ripa told The New York Times. “He had almost a superstition about it. You save it for the show. I’d be like, ‘Good morning,’ and he’d say, ‘Save it for the air!”

In 2022, she told People that she “enjoyed” the “handful of times” that she spent with Philbin away from the cameras.