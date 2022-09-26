2017

In addition to his claims on Larry King that he wasn’t invited back to Live, he said that the former colleagues didn’t keep in touch.

“A lot of times I didn’t comment on things because I don’t want to extend the news cycle. My silence means more than the chatter. If I’m not saying something, it’s because I’m being graceful and I’m letting my silence do the talking for me,” Ripa told Haute Living about revisiting the situation in her 2022 book. “It’s hard to put everything out there, so I didn’t. It’s like a Monet: You really have to stand back and see the big picture. You don’t want to get too involved because if I were to break it down, it would be almost too much, too unpalatable. I still wanted [the book] to be entertaining at the end of the day.”