2020

Ripa shared the network’s statement when Philbin died in July. He was 88.

“We are beyond saddened to learn about the loss of Regis Philbin. He was the ultimate class act, bringing his laughter and joy into our homes everyday on Live for more than 23 years,” the statement read. “We were beyond lucky to have him as a mentor in our careers and aspire everyday to fill his shoes on the show. We send our deepest love and condolences to his family and hope they can find some comfort in knowing he left the world a better place.”

She also paid tribute to him on air, getting emotional.

“As people get older, you always know that certain things are inevitable, and passing away is one of those things, but Regis is one of the people that we all believed would somehow figure out a way around the inevitable,” Ripa said. ”It was not in the cards, I suppose. … They don’t make them like Regis anymore.”