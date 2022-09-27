Kelly Ripa Recalls 'Confounding' Rules About Cohosting With Regis Philbin

2022

In her memoir, Ripa broke down her first time cohosting with Philbin. “I answered the questions posed to me by Regis, noting that he was in no way, shape, or form looking at me, as much as he was looking past me. Or behind me? The entire time we spoke, there was no eye contact,” she noted. “I wondered if I was not supposed to look at Regis either. These rules were so confounding.”

The Riverdale guest star recalled struggling with the way she was treated compared to her cohost, adding, “It seemed that seniority would be elusive to me, something I could never achieve, even when I was the person on the job with the seniority. As it turns out, ‘seniority’ is a masculine word.”