Kelly Ripa’s Most Savage Social Media Clap Backs

False Information

Ripa defended her husband again in March 2018 when a troll called Consuelos and his family of “illegals” because his parents are immigrants. “YOU SHOULD BE ASHAMED! YOU MARRIED A STRAIGHT UP MEXICAN FROM MEXICO AND THERE IS PLENTY OF FOOTAGE TO PROVE IT,” the troll wrote.

In her comment, Ripa explained that Consuelos’ father is from Mexico while his mother is from Italy. She said that her husband was born in Spain and raised in Italy before his family immigrated to Illinois.

“Not that I feel the need to justify this to you, but since you called me a liar and I’m bored i felt the need to straighten you out so you don’t make a complete FOOL out of yourself in the future,” she responded.