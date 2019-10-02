Kelly Ripa’s Most Savage Social Media Clap Backs

In Defense

Ripa defended herself and Seacrest in August 2019 after a troll called the Live With Kelly and Ryan cohosts “cardboard cutouts.” The comment came on an Instagram posted by Jerry O’Connell, who asked his followers for questions about the Hope & Faith alum for his talk show Jerry O.

One user wrote, “Why? There are so many interesting people out there who don’t already have way too much time on tv, why her (or any other cardboard cutout tv like seacrest etc.) Even you can’t transcend the boringness of that kind of guest.”

Ripa responded, “It’s August, so non cardboard cutout tv people are in Italy, and truth be told, I’m pretty exciting.”