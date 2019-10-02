Kelly Ripa’s Most Savage Social Media Clap Backs

Natural Beauty

Ripa responded to plastic surgery accusations in August 2018 after she posted a side-by-side photo on Instagram of her and Consuelos in 1995 and 2009, which led some fans to claim that she got a nose job and veneers.

The former soap star took to the comments section to put the haters in their place. She wrote, “I’m gonna tell you right now. No nose job, and no veneers. I wouldn’t be sleeping in a retainer every night if I had. You guys do know how to make a girl feel special.”