Play Hard

Like anyone, Ripa deserves her time off, but some fans thought she took too much time off from Live With Kelly and Ryan in June 2018 when she posted an Instagram photo of her and her husband on vacation in Greece. “She’s the only anchor with the whole summer off,” one user wrote. Another commented, “She doesn’t work that hard to begin with.”

Ripa clapped back, “I’m not an anchor, I don’t have the whole summer off, and I work extremely hard. Anything else?”