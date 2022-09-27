Her 1st Time Cohosting With Regis

While addressing her time with Philbin, Ripa revealed there was “no eye contact” between the duo during their first cohosting gig. The TV presenter found herself confused by the “rules” that seemingly influenced her working relationship with the late game show host.

In her book, Ripa also broke down the negotiation process when she joined the daytime talk show. “My name had to be smaller than Regis’s name on the Live! title card and branding. A game of inches, which speaks for itself. But on that we agreed. Seniority, after all,” she wrote, adding that seniority quickly became an “elusive” term never used in reference to her experience.