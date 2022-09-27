Her History With Plastic Surgery

According to Ripa, a 2014 consultation for a breast augmentation took a turn when her doctor said she didn’t have enough fat on her body to make the surgery possible.

The Hope & Faith alum also recalled her interest in Botox starting “innocently” enough, writing, “Frankly if I didn’t work on camera, I’m not sure I would even own a hairbrush much less get Botox.” Ripa detailed a deep laser procedure to get rid of melasma, getting Botox injections under her armpits because of chronic sweating and more.