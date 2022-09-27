Her Mental Health Journey

In Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories, the New Jersey native recalled breaking down her depression to a therapist.

“I have a hard time getting out of bed in the morning. I almost always wake up crying at the thought of having to go to work. I feel like I’m in physical pain. My hair hurts. I have no energy at all,” she detailed. “I’m very easily distracted. when I’m playing with my kids, I feel like I’ve forgotten to do something at work, and when I’m at work, I feel like I’ve forgotten to do something for my kids. I cry in the shower. I cry myself to sleep. I cry backstage. I sometimes want to cry in the middle of the show. Sometimes I feel like I can’t breathe.”