Taking Over Host Duties

Ripa opened up about the blame she felt directed at her following Philbin’s departure from their show. “His exit wasn’t about me. He had his reasons for leaving the show. Nobody gets that more than I do. I just wish I hadn’t become the target,” she admitted.

The dancer revealed she wasn’t happy to be left out of the “huge show-changing decision” adding, “It wasn’t easy, and it wasn’t fair. Maybe me being in that chair in the first place wasn’t fair to Regis, and me staying and enduring the fallout certainly wasn’t fair to me.”