5. She Plays Guitar

The music enthusiast described her “deep desire” to learn the instrument in a lengthy 2019 Instagram post. “I tried taking lessons 4 different times since I was a teenager, and I’d learn a little bit here and there but never got close to the level I hoped. … Fast forward to 2018, A dear friend, who happens to know his way around a guitar, gave us a beautiful acoustic as a wedding gift. It was an igniting spark that made me determined to learn again; this time, as an adult who hopefully has more patience,” she wrote at the time.