Top 5

Stories

News

Who Is Kelly Rizzo? 5 Things to Know About Late Comedian Bob Saget’s Wife

By
Who Is Kelly Rizzo 5 Things Know About Bob Saget Wife
Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo attend the Opening Night of the 2018 Beverly Hills Film Festival at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres, in Los Angeles on April 4, 2018. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
5
5 / 5
podcast

5. She Plays Guitar

The music enthusiast described her “deep desire” to learn the instrument in a lengthy 2019 Instagram post. “I tried taking lessons 4 different times since I was a teenager, and I’d learn a little bit here and there but never got close to the level I hoped. … Fast forward to 2018, A dear friend, who happens to know his way around a guitar, gave us a beautiful acoustic as a wedding gift. It was an igniting spark that made me determined to learn again; this time, as an adult who hopefully has more patience,” she wrote at the time.

Back to top