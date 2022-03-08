April 2022

The “Peter Pan” songstress gushed over her husband ahead of the CMT Music Awards, which she cohosted with Anthony Mackie and Kane Brown. During an appearance on E! News’ Daily Pop, Ballerini revealed that Evans is always by her side — or backstage — when she emcees an event.

“When I’m wearing that many hats [he has to be there]. He’s very steady, he’s very calm, and I’m like the Energizer bunny,” the Tennessee native explained. “I’m like always like, ‘Ah, what’s next?’ He’s very good at keeping me steady. Especially on a night like Monday, it’s gonna be needed.”