April 2022

After testing positive for COVID-19 days prior to cohosting the CMT Music Awards, Ballerini helped run the show from her and Evans’ home. While Evans didn’t appear on camera during the show, he did pose for photos with his wife on their makeshift red carpet, which was located on their driveway.

“My kinda carpet ✌️ @cmt #cmtawards,” the Aussie singer captioned a series of photos via social media, including one of him drinking a hard kombucha while wearing shorts and a T-shirt on the pink carpet. Evans didn’t put on shoes for the snaps, as opposed to Ballerini who wore a white Michael Kors suit.