August 2022

Ballerini filed for divorce on August 26, which was also listed as the date of separation, per court documents obtained by Us. She asked her fans for support on August 29. “With very active schedules coming up, please be mindful that we are both fragile, actively healing, and showing up the best we can,” she wrote via Instagram Stories.

Evans, for his part, spoke out about the end of their marriage later that day. “I am very sad to confirm that after almost 5 years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways. I wish it were otherwise but sadly it is not,” he shared via social media.