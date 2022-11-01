October 2022

After releasing his new song “Over For You,” Evans opened up about how he was inspired by his personal life.

“I recorded this vocal on the same day we wrote the song,” he shared in a press release for the single. “It was a difficult time in my life and writing this helped me process a lot of what I was going through.”

Evans added: “I’d like to thank everyone that has reached out the last few weeks, both those with messages of support and those sharing their own stories.”