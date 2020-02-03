Live While You’re Young

Speaking to Vogue Australia in June 2019, Jenner talked about being in a serious relationship while still young. “I’m very young and right now I feel like relationships aren’t always super-certain and I don’t want to bring too much attention to something if you don’t really know long-term [what it’s going to be],” she said. “A relationship is only meant to be between two people, and the second you make it the world’s business is when it starts messing with the two people mentally.”