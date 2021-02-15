Love Lives IG Official! Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Confirm Romance on Valentine’s Day By Sarah Hearon 6 hours ago Courtesy Kendall Jenner/Instagram 4 4 / 4 Low-Key Celebration Kendall seemingly shared a bottle of red wine with Booker on Sunday. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Rob Kardashian’s Weight Loss Didn’t Happen Overnight: See Photos of His Transformation Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! 7 Books From Amazon That Will Inspire Creative New Hobbies More News