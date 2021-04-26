Love Lives Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Hold Hands During NYC Date Night: Pics By Eliza Thompson April 26, 2021 MEGA 5 1 / 5 Luxe Leather Jenner stepped out in a wide-legged leather jumpsuit with a strapless bodice. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Taking the Edge Off! Celebrities Who Confessed to Being High at Awards Shows: Miley Cyrus and More Zac Efron Has Changed So Much Since His ‘High School Musical’ Days — See the Actor’s Transformation! These Homes Will Make Your Jaw Drop! See the Most Extravagant Celebrity Mansions in Hollywood More News