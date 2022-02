February 2022

Booker recalled taking a road trip with his love to Roden Crater, a landmark created by an extinct volcano outside Flagstaff, Arizona, as the COVID-19 pandemic began. The visit gave them an opportunity to bond over the artwork created there by artist James Turrell.

“We visited Roden Crater and were astonished by the experience,” Booker told Architectural Digest in February 2022. He even bought a piece by Turrell to remind him of the getaway.