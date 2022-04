Lucky in Love

Kendall and Booker celebrated their one-year anniversary in 2021. The model shared an intimate photo cuddled up with her man on a plane captioned, “365,” giving fans an inside look at their romance.

“They really respect each other’s careers and give each other space to focus on her modeling or his basketball career,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “That’s probably what makes their relationship work so well is that they have that work-life balance.”