Love Lives

Kendall Jenner Sips Beer and Wears Devin Booker’s Olympic Gold Medal During Lake Trip

By
Kendall Jenner Wears Devin Bookers Olympic Medal While Boating
Kendall Jenner. Courtesy of Devin Booker/Instagram
4
1 / 4
podcast
Immunity_Boost_Ad_600x338

Going for the Gold

Jenner looked relaxed as she sported Booker’s medal on vacation.

Back to top