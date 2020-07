Paging Ms. Montana

The reality star refers to her fitting room, which was a bedroom before she filled it up with clothes, shoes and accessories, as her “Hannah Montana room.” She added: “It’s always kind of a mess. This is where I do all my fittings and kind of throw clothes in here. This is where I pack for long trips or trips at all. Even if it is a little bit cluttered in here or a little bit of a mess, I know where everything is.”