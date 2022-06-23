Devin Booker

Us confirmed in June 2020 that the reality star and the Phoenix Suns basketball player were “hooking up” casually after sparking romance rumors in April while taking a road trip to Sedona, Arizona. A second source told Us in October 2020 that the pair “are still seeing each other, but it’s not super serious.” Jenner and Booker made their relationship IG official on Valentine’s Day in February 2021.

While things appeared to be getting serious for the pair as he attended Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding in May 2022, the nuptials “put things into perspective” for the pair and they called it quits, per insiders.

According to one source, the duo are hoping to “figure out if a future together is what’s meant to be” as they “take this time to focus on themselves.”