April 2022

The California native opened up to her followers about dealing with the stress via Instagram. “Happy monday y’all! My anxiety (especially social anxiety) has been on 100 lately,” she began in the caption.

“I’ve come to a place where I don’t feel bad about it. I love my space and my alone time.” Alongside a clip featuring her serene-looking backyard, Jenner added, “I am finding ways to help me start my day off with a calmer, more positive mindset.”