January 2018

The model opened up to Harper’s Bazaar about her intense anxiety and the impact it’s had on her professional life. “I feel like the life I live is extraordinary in a lot of ways but that it also comes with a lot of responsibilities,” she said in an interview with the outlet.

“I’ve had to grow up pretty fast and deal with situations most 22-year-olds aren’t really put into.” The former E! personality added: “There are days and weeks and months when you just don’t stop. If something isn’t going the way I planned, I freak out. Some days I just want to go live on a farm and not talk to anyone and just exist in the middle of nowhere.”