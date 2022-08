May 2020

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Jenner opened up about how not having “much going on” began to make her anxious. “To calm myself down I usually read a book or meditate, or even sit outside and enjoy nature or something. I’m off and on,” she noted via Instagram at the time.

“I will say my bad days aren’t the greatest. I’m trying to get through them, I’m trying to find my little remedies and not feel alone.”