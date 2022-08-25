May 2021

The supermodel, who’s often graced the cover of Vogue, spoke to the outlet for their video series “Open Minded” about having “shortness of breath” even at a young age. “In hindsight, now I know that that was obviously anxiety,” she shared, sitting down with Dr. Ramani Durvasula to discuss social anxiety and how to manage symptoms.

“There [are] going to be those people that say, ‘What does she have to worry about? What does she have to be anxious about?’ And I’ll never sit here and say I’m not fortunate…[but] I’m still a human being at the end of the day,” Jenner continued. “And no matter what someone has or doesn’t have, it doesn’t mean they don’t have real-life feelings and emotions.”