September 2022

During an appearance on Jay Shetty’s “On Purpose” podcast, Jenner opened up about making the decision to step back from modeling in 2019 in order to look after her mental health. “I just knew that if I had gone any further, I was going to lose myself. I was on the teeter-totter edge where, had I gone any further, I was probably not going to be [in a good place],” she explained. “It was so important to me to feel good that I knew it was something I needed to do.”

The businesswoman added that while there were “so many” people in her life who didn’t want her to take a break, she ultimately knew that she needed to set boundaries. “I got to that point and I knew I had to do it,” Jenner said. “It was just such an unbelievable sensation where I felt like, ‘If I do this, I’m going to be better for everyone.'”