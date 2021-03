Lessons Learned

During a May 2019 interview with Vogue Australia, Kendall admitted that watching her sisters’ romantic lives play out in public had a major effect on her.

“I got a glimpse of how my sisters dealt with [the attention] and it’s cool to learn from that,” she explained. “For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier.”