Live and Learn

Behind the scenes of her 2020 Calvin Klein campaign, Kendall said that each of her past romances has taught her something.

“I think you learn different lessons in every relationship,” the model revealed in February 2020. “So I think I’ve learned so many different things from so many different relationships.”

She continued: “A lot of the relationships have taught me more about myself, which is the most valuable. And like, what I want from a person or from a relationship.”