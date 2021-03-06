Nothing Serious!

Speaking with Harper’s Bazaar in April 2017, Kendall said that she would only go public with relationships that were “serious.” She noted at the time that there was no such romance in her life, so her lips were sealed.

“There’s nothing long-term or serious like that in my life. If I’m not fully, fully in it with someone, why would I make it public to everyone else? If I don’t even know what it is, why would I let the world know?” she explained.

Kendall added: “I think it’s something sacred. It’s something between two people, and nobody else’s opinion needs to be involved in it. People want to start drama. If I had a boyfriend, people are going to say all this stuff that’s probably going to cause us to break up.”