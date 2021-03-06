Over It

During an appearance on Beats 1’s Zaza World Radio in February 2019 with Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), Kendall’s gal pal opened up about how the reality star handles relationships.

“When Kendall loves, she loves super hard and I think that’s a great quality. I think that she’s a great girlfriend and I would know, because we dated — just kidding. But I’ve just seen her go, you know, go through her different experiences in relationships, and I feel like people don’t understand it. They may have this idea and perception in their mind that, you know, you kind of maybe just, like, throw people in the trash. She doesn’t like to waste time; I don’t think that’s a bad thing.”

Kendall, for her part, laughed at Bieber’s comments, saying, “Have a little respect!”

She then explained her dating philosophy, admitting that it doesn’t take much to turn her off of a romantic prospect.

“I just know I know when I’m off it, and I get, like I said earlier, I get off it really easy. But it’s not just for no reason. Like, someone has to do something to make me off it and, like, I think that especially because of the lifestyle that I live, everything’s so magnified and everyone wants to know things and a lot of the relationships that I’m in, like, I’m in it and I’m in it with that one person and I’m a very loyal person once I’m fully in it.”