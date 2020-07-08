Celeb BFFs

Kendall and Kylie Jenner Vacation With Friends Fai Khadra and Zack Bia in Utah

By
Kendall Jenner Kylie Jenner Vacation Desert With Friends
 Courtesy Kylie Jenner/Instagram
9
5 / 9
Podcasts Promo
LTG

Desert Sky

The reality TV star showed off her curves in a sleek, black gown while on vacation.

Back to top