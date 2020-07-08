Celeb BFFs

Kendall and Kylie Jenner Vacation With Friends Fai Khadra and Zack Bia in Utah

By
Kendall Jenner Kylie Jenner Vacation Desert With Friends
 Courtesy Kendall Jenner/Instagram
9
6 / 9
Podcasts Promo
LTG

Lake Life

The model goofed off with Khadra while boating in Utah.

Back to top