Celeb BFFs

Kendall and Kylie Jenner Vacation With Friends Fai Khadra and Zack Bia in Utah

By
Kendall Jenner Kylie Jenner Vacation Desert With Friends
 Courtesy Kylie Jenner/Instagram
9
3 / 9
Podcasts Promo
LTG

Pool Time

Kylie took a dip in her pool at the Amangiri Resort in Canyon Point.

Back to top