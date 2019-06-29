Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett’s Ups and Downs Through the Years

It’s Over

Wilkinson confirmed on Instagram in April 2018 that she and Baskett had split after nearly nine years as a married couple. “Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man,” she wrote. “I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways. … U will prob see us together a lot but it’s because there’s no hate. Love wins in this case it’s just looks a little funny. Thank you Hank for a beautiful 8 years of marriage and 2 beautiful kids. I feel so thankful and blessed.”