Wilkinson was photographed kissing her I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! costar Jimmy Bullard in February 2015. She later admitted on Kendra on Top, “I love Jimmy and yes, I do want to kiss him,” which Baskett called a “double standard.” However, he confessed during an April 2016 episode of The Steve Harvey Show that he encouraged his wife to “go play around” with other men following his infidelities.