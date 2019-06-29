Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett’s Ups and Downs Through the Years

Sex Tape Struggles

Wilkinson’s sex tape, which was reportedly filmed when she was 18, was released in 2010, causing tension between her and Baskett. “It’s hard on him because it involves another guy, of course, and it’s hard on him because of our son and everything,” she admitted during an episode of her show, Kendra. “He’s understanding. [He says], ‘We just have to hold our heads up high because we’re gonna get attacked, but we can’t run. We have to face it.’ It’s gonna be really hard. Probably the hardest time of our lives.”