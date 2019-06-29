Love Lives Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett’s Ups and Downs Through the Years By Erin Crabtree June 29, 2019 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Amanda Edwards/WireImage 17 18 / 17 Next Steps The former reality star and the athlete settled the details of their divorce in October 2018. Back to top More News This Hydrating Kit Seriously Makes Skin Glow — 43% Off! Whitney Port Says This Is the ‘Most Comfortable Wireless Bra’ and Wears It Every Day This Under-$15 Crossbody Purse With Nearly 1,800 Reviews Is Going Viral on Amazon More News