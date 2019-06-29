Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett’s Ups and Downs Through the Years

Kendra Takes Him Back

The Kendra on Top star ultimately decided to get back together with Baskett, which the couple spoke exclusively to Us about in November 2014. Wilkinson admitted it would “take a lifetime” for her to trust her husband again, but she was working on it. “All I can say is I believe Hank. I love Hank. And he’s proven to me that he’s worth forgiving and fighting for,” she told Us. “He was at the wrong place at the wrong time, and unfortunate things took place. He’s very gullible and naive.”