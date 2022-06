Rubee Anderson

“The best sister one could ask for <3,” Kenedi captioned a series of photos celebrating her other sister’s birthday in May 2022. The singer often calls Rubee by her nickname, “Boobie,” and frequently shares photo of the two hanging out together, whether they’re dressed to the nines, sipping smoothies or simply taking selfies.

Rubee is a fitness model who runs her own Instagram account dedicated to her workout routines and athleisure wear.