1999

Bonham Carter and Branagh called it quits. “I didn’t really live with Ken. Did I work with Ken?” the Sweeney Todd actress quipped to The Guardian in October 2020. “I can’t remember anything, although there’s a reason the memory goes.” She later moved on with Tim Burton, whom she met on the set of 2001’s Planet of the Apes. The duo announced their separation in December 2014.