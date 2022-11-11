2003

Thompson and Wise tied the knot after eight years together. The Cruella star later described her husband as the person “who picked up the pieces and put them back together” following her split from Branagh. “I’ve learned more from my second marriage just by being married,” she told The New Yorker in November 2022. “As my mother says, ‘the first twenty years are the hardest.’” (Wise and Bonham Carter, coincidentally, have both appeared in The Crown, though not at the same time — Wise played Lord Mountbatten in seasons 1 and 2 while Bonham Carter starred as Princess Margaret in seasons 3 and 4.)