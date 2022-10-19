Who Is Allyson Felix’s Husband? Everything to Know About Kenneth Ferguson

A true inspiration! Allyson Michelle Felix is the most decorated female track and field athlete in history, with 19 career medals in the World Championships and 11 medals from five Olympics.

While Felix, who was named one of Time‘s Women of the Year in 2022, has become a household name over the years, the sprinter officially turned in her running shoes and retired from the sport in July 2022 at the World Track and Field Championships.

In addition to her world popularity and career achievements, Felix has managed to keep her personal life relatively private, however, her husband, Kenneth Ferguson, has been by the runner’s side for nearly two decades.

