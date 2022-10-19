Who Is Allyson Felix’s Husband? Everything to Know About Kenneth Ferguson

Do Allyson Felix and Kenneth Ferguson Have a Strong Marriage?

In October 2021, the couple renewed their wedding vows with their daughter Camryn as a flower girl.

For the ceremony, the Olympic medalist donned a veil and white ballgown with sheer sleeves. Cammy, for her part, wore a white dress with sheer sleeves that resembled her mother’s. For the reception, Felix changed into a lace bodice, while Ferguson rocked a signature black tuxedo.

Various members of the athletic world were in attendance for the nuptials, including ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, who shared photos and videos on her Instagram page.