Who Is Allyson Felix’s Husband? Everything to Know About Kenneth Ferguson

Do Allyson Felix and Kenneth Ferguson Have Any Kids?

The Olympic gold medalist and her husband welcomed daughter Cammy in November 2018, during an emergency C-section. The baby weighed 3 pounds, 7 ounces upon her arrival and spent time in the neonatal intensive care unit.

Felix was only 32 weeks pregnant when she was diagnosed with severe pre-eclampsia, a potentially life-threatening pregnancy-related condition.

The pregnancy had been kept a secret for as long as possible, with Felix even competing at meets while four months along.

The medical emergency wasn’t the only turbulent pregnancy-related issue for the family. Felix penned an op-ed in The New York Times in 2019, revealing that Nike allegedly wanted to pay her 70% less than her usual earnings while she was expecting.

Negotiations for a new contract with Nike were unsuccessful, however, and ultimately Felix moved on to partner with Athleta — a women’s athletic wear company.

Subsequently, Nike amended the brand’s pregnancy policy for sponsored athletes, which now guarantees pay and bonuses for 18 months in regard to maternity leave. (The company’s previous policy was for 12 months.)