Who Is Allyson Felix’s Husband? Everything to Know About Kenneth Ferguson

Is Kenneth Ferguson a Successful Athlete?

Felix’s husband was a celebrated athlete in his own right for nearly a decade, specializing in 110-meter and 400-meter hurdles, along with the 400-meter sprint.

He earned a gold medal in the 100-meter hurdles, 400-meter hurdles, and with his 4×400-meters relay team at the 2003 Pan American Junior Athletics Championships.

The sprinter went on to race for the South Carolina Gamecocks in college and had a very worthy list of athletic accomplishments.

In May of 2007, he won in the Carson Adidas Track Classic, though his best performance was in Baie Mahault, France, when he completed the 400-meter dash, in 45.91 seconds that same year.