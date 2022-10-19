Who Is Allyson Felix’s Husband? Everything to Know About Kenneth Ferguson

Is Kenneth Ferguson Supportive of Allyson Felix?

Ferguson has been one of his wife’s biggest cheerleaders over the years, with Felix often taking to social media to share photos and video clips of her beau and their daughter cheering in the crowd.

According to The New York Times, the University of South Carolina alum even took a leave from his job at Chrysler in Michigan and moved the family to Los Angeles so Felix could train with her coach, Bob Kersee, ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. The games were ultimately postponed to 2021, due to the coronavirus pandemic.